Sisters citizens group offers survey for input on future of current elementary school

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the Sisters School District soon starting construction on a new elementary school, citizens are being asked to provide input and help decide what will become of the current school building at the corner of Highway 20 and North Locust Street.

The Sisters School District has asked Citizens4Community (C4C) to conduct an outreach project with the community. The goal of this project is to get public input leading to the best use of the current elementary school building and surrounding property.

C4C said in an email Tuesday it has created a survey that will generate ideas from the public and help indicate the viability of these and previously submitted ideas.

Later in the spring, the public will have a chance to help prioritize ideas further, culminating with C4C presenting a report at the May Sisters School Board meeting. Ultimately, the final decision regarding the future of the site will lie with the School Board elected by the community.

To take the survey and learn more about the project, including viewing the site map and floor plan, visit https://www.citizens4community.com/elementary-school-outreach

You can also take a tour of the elementary school

Tuesday, Feb. 1, 5:00 - 6:30 pm

Saturday, Feb. 5, 11:00 am - 12:30 pm

No registration necessary. C4C asks that you help follow state health mandates, including the wearing of masks in this public space. If you are experiencing any symptoms of Covid at the time of these tours, please protect your neighbors and refrain from attending, the group says