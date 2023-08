The Deschutes Public Library is wrapping up a month-long series of programs called 'Know Architecture.' A University of Oregon professor gave a talk Thursday on 'The Wonder of Gothic Architecture' at the Sisters-Camp Sherman Firehouse.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.