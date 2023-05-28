Bend Heroes Foundation to hold Memorial Day ceremony, Parade of Flags

BEND Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Heroes Foundation will be conducting a Memorial Day ceremony at Bend Heroes Memorial in Brooks Park on Monday beginning at 7 a.m.

President Biden's Memorial Day proclamation will be read.

We will read the attached Bend City Council proclamation designating Bend as a Blue Star Gold Star Families City.

The Military Women's Memorial adjacent to Arlington National Cemetery honors women veterans including the late Army Corporal Jessica Ellis from Bend: https://www.fox5dc.com/video/1225481

We will also update participants on the Oregon Gold Star Families Memorial Highway across Oregon on the 477 mile US Hwy 30.

Under the leadership of Scoutmaster Larry Jensen, Boy Scout Troop 25 and volunteers will install flags along Newport Ave. and downtown Bend following the ceremony at the memorial.

Flags will removed at 5:00 pm.

The event is open to the public and is free of charge.

Contact: Dick Tobiason, Chairman, Bend Heroes Foundation 541 390 9932