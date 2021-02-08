Remains found on Warm Springs Reservation believed to be missing woman

Warm Springs

Tina Spino had last been seen late last July, prompting search

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Human remains discovered last month on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation apparently are those of a 58-year-old Warm Springs woman who has been the subject of an active search since she disappeared last July, tribal police said Monday.

Police responded on Jan. 12 to the discovery of remains by an area resident along Tenino Road, a remote location near the Tenino Creek area, Police Chief Bill Elliott said. A resident salvaging wood from an old dock spotted an item on the ground that appeared to be a human skull.

The remains were processed by tribal police detectives, FBI special agents and the FBI’s Evidence Recovery Team and submitted to the medica; examiner’s office for forensic evaluation, Elliott said.

With the help of dental records and DNA sampling, authorities believe the remains are those of Tina Vel Spino, a Warm Springs woman last seen July 26 and reported missing on August 8.

“As always in these situations, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends,” Elliott said in a news release. “This department has assured the family that we will continue to piece together the circumstances surrounding her death.”

“To that end, we are asking for the public to report any sightings or conversations with Ms. Spino during the time period around her disappearance,” the police chief said.

Warm Springs Lt. of Investigations Josh Capehart told NewsChannel 21 the missing persons report was taken last August 8 and she last was seen on July 26, based on interviews.

"At this time, it is too early to determine the manner of death, but we are still working on that," Capehart said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warm Springs Tribal Police Department investigators at 541-553-2202 or the tribal police office at 541-553-1172.