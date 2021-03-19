Warm Springs, 8 other Oregon tribes receive affordable housing grants

Warm Springs

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., said Friday that nine Oregon tribes will receive more than $10.5 million in affordable housing grants under the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help with the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tribes in Oregon have been rocked by COVID-19, and affordable housing is a must to keep community members safe during this pandemic and beyond,” Wyden said. “I’m proud to have helped pass the American Rescue Plan to provide these vital resources and more that recognize tribal communities and communities throughout our state continue to need assistance now to weather this public health crisis and its economic fallout.”

“It’s clear that this pandemic has hit Black, Brown, Native, and low-income communities the hardest, and made existing problems—like the growing affordable housing crisis—even worse,” said Merkley. “That’s why it was so important to me and my colleagues that the American Rescue Plan include the resources that local communities, including tribal communities, need to make sure that everyone has access to a safe place to call home. I will continue to do all that I can to work alongside tribal leaders to build on this progress throughout, and after, the coronavirus crisis, while also supporting tribal sovereignty and self-determination.”

The housing block grants under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 will be distributed as follows:

· Burns Paiute Tribe, $104,915

· Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Confederated Tribes, $645,994

· Coquille Indian Tribe, $810,330

· Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe, $668,660

· Grand Ronde Confederated Tribes, $1.94 million

· Klamath Tribes, $1.06 million

· Siletz Confederated Tribes, $2.86 million

· Umatilla Confederated Tribes, $1.38 million

· Warm Springs Confederated Tribes, $1.06 million

“The American Rescue Act housing grant will go a long way to help us provide options for our community,” said Kat Brigham, Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. “Affordable housing is in short supply and we will put these dollars to good use. We are grateful to Senator Wyden and Senator Merkley for working to uphold treaty obligations.”

“Affordable housing has been a chronic issue for tribal communities for decades, particularly in rural areas, and even prior to the pandemic has been priority for our tribal government,” said Michael Rondeau, CEO of Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians. “These grants come at a crucial time when we are trying to create stabilities for our communities and families disproportionately impacts by the effects of COVID.”

“Housing has always been a critical issue for our people, and the pandemic has made everything harder,” said Coquille Tribal Chair Brenda Meade. “This block grant will help keep Coquille families safe and secure.”

“The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians view the announcement of the affordable housing grant under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 as a constructive development to reach outcomes that are more positive relating to housing opportunities for our tribal membership,” said Chief Doc Slyter. “Tribal Council is exceptionally pleased with the support of U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley for this legislation.”

“These funds come at a critical time as the Siletz Tribe and others are trying to provide affordable housing to our members in Oregon and to communities as a whole,” said Dee Pigsley, Chair of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.