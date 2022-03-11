New Museum at Warm Springs exhibit examines persistence of Native American stereotypes

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Stereotypes of Native American peoples are ubiquitous and familiar. “Savages and Princess: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes,” opening Wednesday, April 6 at The Museum at Warm Springs, brings together 12 contemporary Native American visual artists who reclaim their right to represent their identities as Native Americans.

Whether using humor, subtlety or irony, the telling is always fiercely honest and dead-on. Images and styles are created from traditional, contemporary and mass culture forms. “Savages and Princesses” will be on view through Wednesday, May 25.

The exhibition’s intent is to counteract the disappearance of Native portrayals. It embraces Native Americans’ power to replace stereotypical images that permeate the current pop culture landscape. Recognizing that stereotypes often occur without conscious awareness, the exhibition includes didactic information that explores common stereotypes about Native peoples that are falsehoods, followed by the truths behind them. The exhibition’s artists use the unexpected — humor, emotion, or shock — to encourage viewers to question and challenge stereotypes, even unspoken, unacknowledged ones.

“Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes” was originally presented at Tulsa’s 108|Contemporary in 2016. This exhibition is organized by ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance.

About The Museum at Warm Springs

The Museum at Warm Springs opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993. Built to Smithsonian Institution professional standards, The Museum’s mission is to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission: Museum Members (free), Adults ($7), Senior Citizens over 60 ($6), Students 13-18 with student body card ($4.50), Children 5-12 ($3.50) and Children 4 and younger (free). For more information, visit museumatwarmsprings.org/. Phone: (541) 553-3331.

About ExhibitsUSA

This exhibition is toured by ExhibitsUSA, a national program of Mid-America Arts Alliance. ExhibitsUSA sends more than 25 exhibitions on tour to over 100 small- and mid-sized communities every year. These exhibitions create access to an array of arts and humanities experiences, nurture the understanding of diverse cultures and art forms, and encourage the expanding depth and breadth of cultural life in local communities. For more about ExhibitsUSA, email MoreArt@maaa.org or visit www.eusa.org.

About Mid-America Arts Alliance

Mid-America Arts Alliance (M-AAA) strengthens and supports artists, cultural organizations and communities throughout our region and beyond. We achieve this primarily through our national traveling exhibition programs, innovative leadership development and strategic grant making. We are especially committed to enriching the cultural life of historically underserved communities by providing high quality, meaningful and accessible arts and culture programs and services. We believe in more art for more people. Additional information about M-AAA is available a maaa.org/.