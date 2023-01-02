Skip to Content
Warm Springs
Fire that destroyed Warm Springs home before Christmas had accidental cause, investigators say

Warm Springs Looksh house fire 1 1122
Warm Springs Fire and Safety
Warm Springs firefighters arrived Dec. 22 to find home on Looksh Street ablaze
Warm Springs Looksh Fire 2
Warm Springs Fire and Safety
Warm Springs firefighters put out house fire but were pushed out of structure by extreme fire behavior

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire that destroyed a Warm Springs home three days before Christmas had an accidental cause, investigators said.

Warm Springs Fire and Safety was dispatched around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 to the reported structure fire in the 2500 block of Looksh Street, firefighter Garrett Webb said.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the street side of the house, Webb said. They began an offensive attack from the rear of the home, but extreme fire behavior forced them to pull out and attack externally until conditions improved.

The fire was contained within 15 minutes by the seven firefighters on scene. No injuries were reported.

Despite fire crews’ best efforts, the flames extended into the garage and attic and the home was considered a total loss, Webb said. Firefighters stayed on scene to make sure the fire was fully out.

