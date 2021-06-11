FDA preparing to clear roughly 10 million Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine doses

National Politics

The Food and Drug Administration is preparing to clear two batches of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines that were produced at the troubled Emergent facility in Baltimore, a source familiar with the plans told CNN.

This is a significant development, given not a single usable dose of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine from that facility has been approved yet.

Around 10 million doses are expected to be included in these batches.

This decision comes after the FDA conducted a quality review on these batches, the source said. The agency is not expected to fully clear the facility yet, however. The FDA has been reviewing the batches on an individual basis so more are available to ship globally, given that demand in the US has dropped.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.