Federal regulations setting a minimum of 21 years old for purchasing handguns from licensed dealers violate the Second Amendment, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.

Read the opinion here: cnn.com/2021/07/13/politics/gun-sales-appeals-court-under-21/index.html

