Biden orders a declassification review of documents related to September 11 attacks

By Donald Judd

President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order directing the Department of Justice and other federal agencies to conduct a declassification review related to the FBI’s investigation of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“The executive order requires the Attorney General to release the declassified documents publicly over the next six months,” Biden wrote in a statement. “My heart continues to be with the 9/11 families who are suffering, and my Administration will continue to engage respectfully with members of this community. I welcome their voices and insight as we chart a way forward.”

The move comes about a month after more than 1,600 people affected by the September 11 attacks released a letter calling on Biden to refrain from going to Ground Zero in New York City to mark the anniversary of the event unless he releases additional documents and information the government has previously blocked. Not long after that letter, the Department of Justice announced that it would review what previously withheld information or documents related to the September 11, 2001, attacks it can disclose to the public.

