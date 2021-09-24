The week in 14 headlines
By Sonnet Swire, CNN
This week, President Joe Biden’s agenda hangs in the balance. Amid a worsening migrant crisis at the southern US border and a jumbled booster shot rollout, Biden is urgently trying to mend fractures between moderate and progressive Democrats that threaten to topple his $3.5 trillion spending bill and $1 trillion infrastructure package.
Monday
- Democrats set up showdown with GOP by attaching debt limit to bill to avert government shutdown
- US to ease travel restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign visitors
Tuesday
- Biden makes the case at the UN for using ‘relentless diplomacy’ instead of military might to solve global crises
- Progressives say they plan to vote against bipartisan infrastructure bill next week
Wednesday
- Anxious Democrats float Plan B: Raise debt ceiling on party-line vote
- Lawmakers storm out of classified Afghanistan briefing after questions go unanswered
- Biden criticizes Senate Republicans after police reform negotiations end without a deal
Thursday
- Special envoy for Haiti resigns citing ‘inhumane’ US decision to deport thousands of Haitians from US border
- House approves $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system
- Border Patrol sought extra resources in Del Rio as far back as June, union emails show
- January 6 committee issues first subpoenas for witness testimony to four Trump loyalists
Friday
- Crisis of Haitian migrants exposes rifts for Biden on immigration
- Draft report from partisan Arizona review confirms Biden defeated Trump in Maricopa County last November
- Biden officials stress Quad is an ‘unofficial gathering,’ ‘not a military alliance,’ ahead of first in-person meeting
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
