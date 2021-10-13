Federal judge holds DC jail in contempt and says it violated US Capitol rioter’s civil rights

CNN - US Politics

By Hannah Rabinowitz

A federal judge referred the Washington, DC, jail to the Department of Justice on Wednesday for potential civil rights violations after the jail failed to get treatment for a US Capitol rioter who needs surgery.

Warden Wanda Patten and Department of Corrections Director Quincy Booth were also held in civil contempt for failing to turn over medical records for the defendant, Christopher Worrell.

“It is more than just inept and bureaucratic shuffling of papers,” said District Judge Royce Lamberth. “I find that the civil rights of the defendant have been abridged. I don’t know if this is because he is a January 6 defendant or not.”

Lamberth said that he would refer the case to the attorney general to see whether the Department of Corrections is “violating the civil rights of January 6 defendants.”

Worrell has been indicted on six charges related to his conduct on January 6, when he allegedly marched with the Proud Boys extremist group to the Capitol. Worrell, who was wearing tactical gear and a radio earpiece, then allegedly used pepper spray to assault police officers. He has pleaded not guilty.

