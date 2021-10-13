Social Security recipients get 5.9% increase, but rising prices will offset the boost

CNN - US Politics

By Tami Luhby, CNN

Social Security recipients will see their monthly checks soar by 5.9% next year, the largest increase since 1982, the Social Security Administration announced Wednesday, though rising prices due to inflation will likely offset the benefit to seniors.

