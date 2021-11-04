DOJ tells attorneys representing separated families reported settlement figures are too high

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

The Justice Department told attorneys representing families separated at the US southern border under the Trump administration that the reported settlement figures “are higher than anywhere that settlement can land,” American Civil Liberties Union Executive Director Anthony D. Romero told CNN.

“DOJ communicated Wednesday night that the numbers reported in the press are higher than anywhere that settlement can land. The parties continue to negotiate,” Romero said.

DOJ told attorneys by call that the reported settlement figures are too high, according to a source with knowledge of the matter, after President Joe Biden said Wednesday families separated at the border under the Trump administration’s so-called “zero-tolerance policy” will not receive payments of $450,000, but did not get into details about any possible monetary settlements for those families.

“That’s not going to happen,” he said.

CNN has reached out to DOJ.

CNN previously reported that migrant families who were separated at the US-Mexico border under the Trump administration could receive significant financial compensation as part of settlement negotiations between the Justice Department and the families’ lawyers, but negotiations are ongoing.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

