Biden administration planning to impose new sanctions on Russian oligarchs as soon as Thursday

The Biden administration is planning to impose new sanctions on Russian oligarchs and members of their families as soon as Thursday, sources familiar with the matter said.

The sanctions are expected to loosely follow a list of oligarchs sanctioned by the European Union earlier this week, though won’t be identical, one person said. A number of the same individuals will be sanctioned by the US.

The US package, however, will be more expansive, including travel bans and targeting family members.

Biden has already applied sanctions to a number of top Russians close to the Kremlin, along with their adult children.

President Joe Biden has vowed to go after the “ill begotten gains” of Russian oligarchs, including their private jets, luxury apartments and yachts.

