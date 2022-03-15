Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for Covid-19

By Jasmine Wright, CNN

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, according to a statement from the vice president’s office.

“Earlier today, the Second Gentleman tested positive for Covid-19,” said Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary for Vice President Kamala Harris. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Vice President will not participate in tonight’s event. The Vice President tested negative for Covid-19 today and will continue to test.”

Harris was set to participate in an Equal Pay Day event at the White House Tuesday evening that began just as Emhoff’s test results were released.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.