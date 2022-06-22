GOP senator says his finger may need amputation after yard work injury

By Daniella Diaz, CNN

Sen. Kevin Cramer, a Republican from North Dakota, said Wednesday he injured his right hand doing yard work and required immediate surgery, which may result in amputation of his finger.

“While working in the yard over the weekend, I sustained a serious injury to my right hand, which required immediate surgery,” Cramer said. “I continue to remain in North Dakota close to medical care as there is a high risk of infection and the possible need for finger amputation.”

Cramer missed Tuesday’s procedural vote advancing gun safety legislation. The senator said he plans to be back after the Fourth of July recess.

“I am alert and in good spirits,” he said. “Although I am missing this week of votes and hearings, I am monitoring Senate business closely and in constant contact with my colleagues and staff.”

Upon his planned return, Cramer said he intends to be “doling out a lot of left-handed fist bumps.”

This story and headline have been updated to reflect additional developments Wednesday.

