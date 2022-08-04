Pelosi visited Korean Demilitarized Zone with congressional delegation

By Clare Foran, CNN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that a congressional delegation traveled to South Korea and visited the Demilitarized Zone.

“It was a privilege to engage with American heroes in uniform on the ground in Korea, led by General Paul LaCamera, Commander, U.S. Forces Korea. During visits to the Demilitarized Zone/Joint Security Area (DMZ/JSA) and Osan Air Base, we conveyed the gratitude of the Congress and the Country for the patriotic service of our Servicemembers, who stand as sentinels of Democracy on the Korean peninsula,” Pelosi said in the statement.

“The United States and South Korea share a strong bond formed for security and forged by decades of warm friendship. Our Congressional delegation traveled to Seoul to reaffirm our treasured ties and our shared commitment to advancing security and stability, economic growth and democratic governance,” Pelosi said.

The announcement comes after Pelosi recently visited Taiwan amid threats of Chinese retaliation.

Pelosi landed in Taipei on Tuesday, marking a significant show of support for Taiwan. Pelosi’s stop in Taipei is the first time that a US House speaker has visited Taiwan in 25 years. Her trip comes at a low point in US-China relations and despite warnings from the Biden administration against a stop in Taiwan.

