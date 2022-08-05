Indiana bill that would ban most abortions passes in the state House, returns to Senate for amendments

By Veronica Stracqualursi and Laura Ly, CNN

The Indiana House passed a Republican-sponsored bill on Friday that would ban abortion at all stages of pregnancy with limited exceptions.

The legislation passed the House in a 62-38 vote. Senate Bill 1, which was amended by the House, will now return to the Indiana Senate with amendments for consideration.

The final House vote on the bill Friday was preceded by more than five hours of additional debate on Friday among state representatives on both sides of the issue. Republican state Rep. Wendy McNamara, the bill’s House sponsor, gave final remarks before the vote.

“Too often these days we are exposed to much violence and death. This bill restores faith in humanity and faith that human life has value,” McNamara said.

After the bill passed in the House, the Indiana Democratic Party tweeted that their GOP counterparts seeking to ban abortion are “essentially declaring that their values are more righteous than those of their fellow citizens.”

Indiana presently allows abortions up to 20 weeks after fertilization (or 22 weeks after the mother’s last menstrual period).

