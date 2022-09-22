Biden to attend DNC event on Friday as White House continues to accelerate political activities

By Phil Mattingly, CNN

President Joe Biden will attend a Democratic National Committee event on Friday focused on drawing a clear contrast with Republicans in the lead up to the midterm elections, according to a DNC official.

The Washington event will focus on Biden’s economic agenda and legislative wins, while also serving as another venue for Biden to highlight areas Democrats view as central political strengths less than 50 days from the election: Abortion rights and hitting the GOP’s Medicare and Social Security proposals.

Biden has accelerated his political activity over the last several weeks as Democrats press to seize on momentum coming from a string of legislative victories and outcry from their base in the wake of the Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe vs. Wade. He attended multiple party fundraisers this week while in New York for the United Nations General Assembly and is scheduled to attend a DNC rally in Florida on Tuesday.

The amped up focus on abortion from the President — who has long been wary of talking publicly about abortion rights — comes as Democrats have seized on a proposal from Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, that would implement a federal ban abortion in most cases at 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Biden has sharpened his political message in recent weeks as his schedule has picked up, particularly on the issue of the abortion rights, and the White House continues to target Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott’s proposed GOP agenda.

Scott’s proposal includes a requirement that federal legislation would sunset every five years unless reauthorized by Congress. That has led critics to say that would include popular programs like Medicare and Social Security — potent political issues in past elections.

Scott, for his part, has appeared to relish the battle over his proposal, which was introduced in his personal capacity and not through his role as the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

“@JoeBiden said he wished he had enough copies of my Rescue America plan, so I stopped by the White House today to make sure he did,” Scott wrote in a tweet that pictured him standing in front of the White House. “Thanks for spreading the word, Joe!”

Biden’s account, a few hours later, tweeted its thanks to Scott — and its own link to the proposal.

