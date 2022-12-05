Skip to Content
Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in prison for stealing millions of dollars from clients

Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti
Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti

By Devan Cole, CNN

Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti was sentenced Monday to 14 years in prison for embezzling millions of dollars from four of his clients and obstruction.

Avenatti pleaded guilty earlier this year to four counts of wire fraud for each client he stole from and one count of endeavoring to obstruct the administration of the Internal Revenue Code. Prosecutors said he obstructed the IRS’ effort to collect $5 million in unpaid payroll taxes for Tully’s Coffee.

The sentence handed down Monday by federal district Judge James Selna will begin after Avenatti completes a five-year prison term he’s currently serving after being convicted in two separate trials in New York.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN’s Kara Scannell contributed to this report.

