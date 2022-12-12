Biden administration officials meet virtually with Paul Whelan’s sister to discuss ‘next steps’

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

Biden administration officials met virtually on Monday with Elizabeth Whelan, whose brother Paul Whelan remains detained in Russia, to discuss “next steps of the strategy” to bring him home.

Elizabeth Whelan described the 45-minute-long meeting as a chance to regroup on her brother’s case, and said she was able to share her thoughts and ideas about moving forward to try to get him home. She said it was a working-level meeting with State Department and National Security Council officials, and that it had been arranged at the request of the administration.

“I am encouraged by their energy,” Elizabeth Whelan told CNN.

“There was a meeting today with the Whelan family to go through the next steps of the strategy,” a State Department spokesperson told CNN Monday. “But I think you can understand why we won’t detail those efforts publicly.”

Paul Whelan was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 and sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage. The administration was unable to secure his release when they brought detained WNBA star Brittney Griner home last week in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Multiple US officials said that the Russians refused to negotiate a deal for Paul Whelan, and CNN last week reported that Moscow repeatedly demanded a convicted murderer who is in German custody in exchange for the ex-Marine.

“This was not a situation where we had a choice of which American to bring home. It was a choice between bringing home one particular American — Brittney Griner — or bringing home none,” a US senior administration official said Thursday morning.

The Biden administration has ideas about “new forms of offers” they are going to try with the Russians in an effort to secure Paul Whelan’s release, a senior administration official told CNN last week. Elizabeth Whelan said that details about those new offers were not shared with her.

“As President Biden said directly to the Whelan family, and as senior officials working on this case said directly to Paul, we have not forgotten him and we will continue to pursue every avenue for his release,” the State Department spokesperson said.

The Whelan family, including Paul himself, have expressed happiness at the release of two other wrongfully detained Americans — Griner last week and Trevor Reed in April. Griner is back in the United States, undergoing medical evaluations at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. Her family and agent have pledged support for the Whelan family and other Americans detained abroad.

“It’s a win for America when our citizens are repatriated and are back at home with their families, but I have to say I am greatly disappointed that more has not been done to secure my release. Especially as the four year anniversary of my arrest is coming up,” Paul Whelan told CNN Thursday when he called from his Russian prison camp.

A Biden administration official spoke to Paul Whelan on Thursday, and Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens told CNN’s Dana Bash Sunday that he had personally called Paul Whelan on Friday.

“I said, ‘Paul, you have the commitment of this president, the president’s focused, the Secretary of State’s focused, I’m certainly focused, and we’re gonna bring you home. And I reminded him, I said, ‘Paul, when you were in the Marines, and I was in the Army, they always reminded you to keep the faith’ and I said, ‘Keep the faith. We’re coming to get you,'” Carstens recounted.

He said he told Whelan “this was a case where it was either one or none.”

“We weren’t able to get you out of this go round. We could not get the deal with the Russians. But had we not made the deal, then Brittney would not have come home. There was no opportunity to bring you home at this time,” he told Whelan.

Carstens did not give details about the negotiation efforts to bring Whelan home, but said, “the options are always being evaluated.”

