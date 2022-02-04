Skip to Content
Friday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 72, Prairie City 55

Ashland 85, North Bend 41

Baker 56, McLoughlin 36

Bandon 63, Reedsport 26

Banks 67, Astoria 41

Beaverton 56, Westview 42

Benson 55, Franklin 44

Camas Valley 51, Glendale 47

Central 49, Lebanon 47

Century 58, Glencoe 46

Cleveland 70, McDaniel 43

Country Christian 58, Southwest Christian 21

Cove 61, Pine Eagle 45

Crane 59, Jordan Valley 29

Crater 59, Thurston 39

Crescent Valley 60, West Albany 26

Crosspoint Christian 60, Prospect 46

Days Creek 62, Umpqua Valley Christian 49

Eagle Point 61, Springfield 50

Forest Grove 54, McMinnville 52, OT

Four Rivers Community School 74, Long Creek/Ukiah 15

Gladstone 44, Estacada 38

Gold Beach 60, Myrtle Point 45

Griswold 49, Elgin 22

Heppner 71, Enterprise 27

Hidden Valley 44, North Valley 38

Hood River 73, Pendleton 67

Horizon Christian Hood River def. Trout Lake, Wash., forfeit

Illinois Valley 92, Rogue River 39

Ione/Arlington 51, Condon 37

Jesuit 60, Sunset 51

Junction City 70, Elmira 29

Klamath 59, Mazama 51

Knappa 57, Vernonia 39

Liberty 56, Newberg 40

Lincoln 73, Roosevelt 72

Marshfield 68, Cottage Grove 64

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler def. Bickleton, Wash., forfeit

Mohawk 68, Crow 16

Nixyaawii 77, Wallowa 36

North Douglas 60, Elkton 54

North Lake/Paisley 36, Central Christian 21

North Marion 81, Corbett 68

Open Door 56, Damascus Christian 45

Oregon Episcopal 51, Catlin Gabel 38

Philomath 55, Sweet Home 16

Pleasant Hill 60, Creswell 56, 2OT

Rainier 54, Clatskanie 42

Ridgeview 55, Redmond 21

Riverdale 56, Horizon Christian Tualatin 39

Roseburg 65, Grants Pass 56

Seaside 58, Valley Catholic 55

Silverton 74, Dallas 40

South Albany 72, North Salem 57

South Medford 67, North Medford 39

South Umpqua 62, Sutherlin 38

South Wasco County 74, Dufur 51

Southridge 44, Aloha 37

St. Mary's 60, Douglas 55, OT

St. Paul 34, Willamette Valley Christian 22

St. Stephens Academy 69, Life Christian 16

Toledo 57, Waldport 43

Trinity 36, Grand View Christian 19

Tualatin 61, Mountainside 58

Umatilla 74, Nyssa 41

Union 61, Stanfield 53

Wells 76, Jefferson PDX 52

Weston-McEwen 56, Pilot Rock 42

Willamette 59, Churchill 54

Willamina 57, Taft 42

Woodburn 61, Newport 57, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Siuslaw vs. Marist, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 45, Banks 40

Beaverton 50, Westview 31

Benson 103, Franklin 24

Brookings-Harbor 38, Cascade Christian 28

Burns 65, Irrigon 30

Central 55, Lebanon 50

Cleveland 55, McDaniel 46

Corbett 56, North Marion 26

Country Christian 58, Southwest Christian 25

Crane 50, Jordan Valley 35

Crater 55, Thurston 46

Creswell 53, Pleasant Hill 44

Damascus Christian 43, Open Door 13

Elgin 37, Griswold 28

Forest Grove 67, McMinnville 30

Gladstone 70, Estacada 20

Grants Pass 54, Roseburg 24

Harrisburg 35, La Pine 18

Hidden Valley 45, North Valley 34

Ione/Arlington 50, Condon 47

Jesuit 52, Sunset 23

Junction City 52, Elmira 18

La Grande 54, Ontario 14

Lakeview 58, Lost River 15

Lincoln 59, Roosevelt 25

Madras 47, Molalla 39

Marist 59, Siuslaw 16

Marshfield 40, Cottage Grove 26

Mazama 55, Klamath 35

Myrtle Point 37, Gold Beach 35

Newberg 37, Liberty 25

Nixyaawii 76, Wallowa 46

North Bend 48, Ashland 40

North Lake/Paisley 27, Central Christian 25

North Salem 46, South Albany 41

Nyssa 46, Umatilla 21

Pendleton 60, Hood River 23

Philomath 48, Sweet Home 34

Pine Eagle 23, Cove 18

Powder Valley 42, Imbler 20

Prairie City 39, Adrian 33

Rainier 60, Clatskanie 35

Ridgeview 55, Redmond 21

Silverton 71, Dallas 27

South Medford 81, North Medford 21

South Wasco County 55, Dufur 49

Southridge 61, Aloha 32

Springfield 48, Eagle Point 16

St. Paul 52, Willamette Valley Christian 31

St. Stephens Academy 29, Life Christian 19

Sutherlin 60, South Umpqua 17

Trout Lake, Wash. 40, Horizon Christian Hood River 21

Umpqua Valley Christian 51, Days Creek 38

Union 32, Stanfield 31

Vale 28, Riverside 24

Valley Catholic 26, Seaside 24, OT

Vernonia 47, Knappa 23

Waldport 64, Toledo 54

Wells 47, Jefferson PDX 40

West Albany 60, Corvallis 47

Weston-McEwen 38, Pilot Rock 33

Willamette 57, Churchill 49, 2OT

Willamina 51, Taft 24

Woodburn 53, Newport 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

