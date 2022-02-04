Friday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 72, Prairie City 55
Ashland 85, North Bend 41
Baker 56, McLoughlin 36
Bandon 63, Reedsport 26
Banks 67, Astoria 41
Beaverton 56, Westview 42
Benson 55, Franklin 44
Camas Valley 51, Glendale 47
Central 49, Lebanon 47
Century 58, Glencoe 46
Cleveland 70, McDaniel 43
Country Christian 58, Southwest Christian 21
Cove 61, Pine Eagle 45
Crane 59, Jordan Valley 29
Crater 59, Thurston 39
Crescent Valley 60, West Albany 26
Crosspoint Christian 60, Prospect 46
Days Creek 62, Umpqua Valley Christian 49
Eagle Point 61, Springfield 50
Forest Grove 54, McMinnville 52, OT
Four Rivers Community School 74, Long Creek/Ukiah 15
Gladstone 44, Estacada 38
Gold Beach 60, Myrtle Point 45
Griswold 49, Elgin 22
Heppner 71, Enterprise 27
Hidden Valley 44, North Valley 38
Hood River 73, Pendleton 67
Horizon Christian Hood River def. Trout Lake, Wash., forfeit
Illinois Valley 92, Rogue River 39
Ione/Arlington 51, Condon 37
Jesuit 60, Sunset 51
Junction City 70, Elmira 29
Klamath 59, Mazama 51
Knappa 57, Vernonia 39
Liberty 56, Newberg 40
Lincoln 73, Roosevelt 72
Marshfield 68, Cottage Grove 64
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler def. Bickleton, Wash., forfeit
Mohawk 68, Crow 16
Nixyaawii 77, Wallowa 36
North Douglas 60, Elkton 54
North Lake/Paisley 36, Central Christian 21
North Marion 81, Corbett 68
Open Door 56, Damascus Christian 45
Oregon Episcopal 51, Catlin Gabel 38
Philomath 55, Sweet Home 16
Pleasant Hill 60, Creswell 56, 2OT
Rainier 54, Clatskanie 42
Ridgeview 55, Redmond 21
Riverdale 56, Horizon Christian Tualatin 39
Roseburg 65, Grants Pass 56
Seaside 58, Valley Catholic 55
Silverton 74, Dallas 40
South Albany 72, North Salem 57
South Medford 67, North Medford 39
South Umpqua 62, Sutherlin 38
South Wasco County 74, Dufur 51
Southridge 44, Aloha 37
St. Mary's 60, Douglas 55, OT
St. Paul 34, Willamette Valley Christian 22
St. Stephens Academy 69, Life Christian 16
Toledo 57, Waldport 43
Trinity 36, Grand View Christian 19
Tualatin 61, Mountainside 58
Umatilla 74, Nyssa 41
Union 61, Stanfield 53
Wells 76, Jefferson PDX 52
Weston-McEwen 56, Pilot Rock 42
Willamette 59, Churchill 54
Willamina 57, Taft 42
Woodburn 61, Newport 57, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Siuslaw vs. Marist, ccd.
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 45, Banks 40
Beaverton 50, Westview 31
Benson 103, Franklin 24
Brookings-Harbor 38, Cascade Christian 28
Burns 65, Irrigon 30
Central 55, Lebanon 50
Cleveland 55, McDaniel 46
Corbett 56, North Marion 26
Country Christian 58, Southwest Christian 25
Crane 50, Jordan Valley 35
Crater 55, Thurston 46
Creswell 53, Pleasant Hill 44
Damascus Christian 43, Open Door 13
Elgin 37, Griswold 28
Forest Grove 67, McMinnville 30
Gladstone 70, Estacada 20
Grants Pass 54, Roseburg 24
Harrisburg 35, La Pine 18
Hidden Valley 45, North Valley 34
Ione/Arlington 50, Condon 47
Jesuit 52, Sunset 23
Junction City 52, Elmira 18
La Grande 54, Ontario 14
Lakeview 58, Lost River 15
Lincoln 59, Roosevelt 25
Madras 47, Molalla 39
Marist 59, Siuslaw 16
Marshfield 40, Cottage Grove 26
Mazama 55, Klamath 35
Myrtle Point 37, Gold Beach 35
Newberg 37, Liberty 25
Nixyaawii 76, Wallowa 46
North Bend 48, Ashland 40
North Lake/Paisley 27, Central Christian 25
North Salem 46, South Albany 41
Nyssa 46, Umatilla 21
Pendleton 60, Hood River 23
Philomath 48, Sweet Home 34
Pine Eagle 23, Cove 18
Powder Valley 42, Imbler 20
Prairie City 39, Adrian 33
Rainier 60, Clatskanie 35
Ridgeview 55, Redmond 21
Silverton 71, Dallas 27
South Medford 81, North Medford 21
South Wasco County 55, Dufur 49
Southridge 61, Aloha 32
Springfield 48, Eagle Point 16
St. Paul 52, Willamette Valley Christian 31
St. Stephens Academy 29, Life Christian 19
Sutherlin 60, South Umpqua 17
Trout Lake, Wash. 40, Horizon Christian Hood River 21
Umpqua Valley Christian 51, Days Creek 38
Union 32, Stanfield 31
Vale 28, Riverside 24
Valley Catholic 26, Seaside 24, OT
Vernonia 47, Knappa 23
Waldport 64, Toledo 54
Wells 47, Jefferson PDX 40
West Albany 60, Corvallis 47
Weston-McEwen 38, Pilot Rock 33
Willamette 57, Churchill 49, 2OT
Willamina 51, Taft 24
Woodburn 53, Newport 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
