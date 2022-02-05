Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 11:50 PM

Saturday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

KTVZ file

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 95, Long Creek/Ukiah 18

Alsea 56, Eddyville 37

Benson 58, Wells 55

Bonanza 57, Lakeview 45

Camas, Wash. 92, Marshfield 52

Centennial 61, Sandy 53

Central Catholic 49, Barlow 41

Columbia Christian 45, Vernonia 43

Condon 60, Sherman 39

Cove 40, Imbler 35

Days Creek 57, Powers 29

Delphian High School 54, Culver 31

Dufur 63, Lyle, Wash. 48

Echo def. Bickleton, Wash., forfeit

Enterprise 60, Grant Union 55

Four Rivers Community School 51, Jordan Valley 45

Franklin 47, McDaniel 34

Gresham 48, Clackamas 33

Heppner 61, Union 49

Ione/Arlington 55, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 38

Jefferson 85, Oakridge 48

Knappa 70, Faith Bible 52

Lost River 60, Rogue River 20

Monroe 61, Central Linn 45

Mountain View 73, South Salem 65

N. Clackamas Christian 57, Damascus Christian 43

Nelson 68, Reynolds 52

Nixyaawii 45, Joseph 30

North Douglas 57, Camas Valley 19

North Medford 71, Roseburg 61

Open Door 56, Southwest Christian 20

Powder Valley 69, Baker 68

Prospect 46, North Lake/Paisley 30

Regis 72, East Linn Christian 58

Riddle 56, Umpqua Valley Christian 36

Riverside 29, Burns 24

Rogue Valley Adventist 66, Central Christian 23

Sheridan 61, Colton 46

South Eugene 60, Grants Pass 55

South Medford 50, Sheldon 41

South Wasco County 73, Horizon Christian Hood River 53

Sprague 73, Bend 69

St. Stephens Academy 48, Grand View Christian 44, OT

Stanfield 51, Pilot Rock 39

Summit 78, McNary 50

The Dalles 59, Crook County 49

Triangle Lake 53, Mapleton 20

Trinity Lutheran 62, Crosspoint Academy, Wash. 42

Trinity Lutheran 62, Crosspoint Christian 42

Tualatin 57, Oregon City 36

Vale 52, Umatilla 44

Vernonia 47, Portland Christian 34

Wallowa 35, Griswold 26

West Salem 64, McKay 19

Western Christian High School 47, Kennedy 42

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barlow 71, Central Catholic 38

Bend 36, Sprague 21

Burns 53, Riverside 36

Churchill 40, North Bend 21

Clackamas 80, Gresham 7

Colton 36, Sheridan 35

Condon 36, Sherman 35

Crook County 45, The Dalles 24

Days Creek 36, Powers 25

Dufur def. Lyle, Wash., forfeit

Eddyville 54, Alsea 19

Elgin 31, Pine Eagle 17

Elkton 34, Pacific 30

Enterprise 53, Grant Union 39

Faith Bible 58, Knappa 20

Glide 44, Illinois Valley 29

Grants Pass 47, South Eugene 43

Imbler 30, Cove 26

Ione/Arlington 40, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 21

Jordan Valley 64, Four Rivers Community School 27

Lakeview 50, Bonanza 26

Mannahouse Christian 38, Portland Christian 35

McNary 48, Summit 46

N. Clackamas Christian 48, Damascus Christian 18

Nixyaawii 53, Joseph 38

North Douglas 67, Camas Valley 25

North Lake/Paisley 29, La Pine 27

North Medford 50, Roseburg 21

Nyssa 55, Irrigon 22

Oakland 35, Lowell 31

Oakridge 61, Jefferson 51

Oregon City 27, Tualatin 25

Powder Valley 35, Baker 29

Regis 47, East Linn Christian 20

Rogue Valley Adventist 46, Central Christian 16

South Medford 52, Sheldon 49, OT

South Salem 57, Mountain View 43

South Wasco County 60, Horizon Christian Hood River 48

Southwest Christian 38, Open Door 23

St. Stephens Academy 39, Grand View Christian 37

Stanfield 48, Pilot Rock 16

Sutherlin 58, Brookings-Harbor 35

Tigard 66, St. Mary's Academy 64, OT

Triangle Lake 42, Mapleton 31

Trinity Lutheran 56, Crosspoint Christian 16

Umpqua Valley Christian 60, Riddle 27

Union 66, Heppner 19

Vale 45, Umatilla 19

Wallowa 48, Griswold 35

West Salem 68, McKay 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content