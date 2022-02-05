Saturday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 95, Long Creek/Ukiah 18
Alsea 56, Eddyville 37
Benson 58, Wells 55
Bonanza 57, Lakeview 45
Camas, Wash. 92, Marshfield 52
Centennial 61, Sandy 53
Central Catholic 49, Barlow 41
Columbia Christian 45, Vernonia 43
Condon 60, Sherman 39
Cove 40, Imbler 35
Days Creek 57, Powers 29
Delphian High School 54, Culver 31
Dufur 63, Lyle, Wash. 48
Echo def. Bickleton, Wash., forfeit
Enterprise 60, Grant Union 55
Four Rivers Community School 51, Jordan Valley 45
Franklin 47, McDaniel 34
Gresham 48, Clackamas 33
Heppner 61, Union 49
Ione/Arlington 55, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 38
Jefferson 85, Oakridge 48
Knappa 70, Faith Bible 52
Lost River 60, Rogue River 20
Monroe 61, Central Linn 45
Mountain View 73, South Salem 65
N. Clackamas Christian 57, Damascus Christian 43
Nelson 68, Reynolds 52
Nixyaawii 45, Joseph 30
North Douglas 57, Camas Valley 19
North Medford 71, Roseburg 61
Open Door 56, Southwest Christian 20
Powder Valley 69, Baker 68
Prospect 46, North Lake/Paisley 30
Regis 72, East Linn Christian 58
Riddle 56, Umpqua Valley Christian 36
Riverside 29, Burns 24
Rogue Valley Adventist 66, Central Christian 23
Sheridan 61, Colton 46
South Eugene 60, Grants Pass 55
South Medford 50, Sheldon 41
South Wasco County 73, Horizon Christian Hood River 53
Sprague 73, Bend 69
St. Stephens Academy 48, Grand View Christian 44, OT
Stanfield 51, Pilot Rock 39
Summit 78, McNary 50
The Dalles 59, Crook County 49
Triangle Lake 53, Mapleton 20
Trinity Lutheran 62, Crosspoint Academy, Wash. 42
Trinity Lutheran 62, Crosspoint Christian 42
Tualatin 57, Oregon City 36
Vale 52, Umatilla 44
Vernonia 47, Portland Christian 34
Wallowa 35, Griswold 26
West Salem 64, McKay 19
Western Christian High School 47, Kennedy 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barlow 71, Central Catholic 38
Bend 36, Sprague 21
Burns 53, Riverside 36
Churchill 40, North Bend 21
Clackamas 80, Gresham 7
Colton 36, Sheridan 35
Condon 36, Sherman 35
Crook County 45, The Dalles 24
Days Creek 36, Powers 25
Dufur def. Lyle, Wash., forfeit
Eddyville 54, Alsea 19
Elgin 31, Pine Eagle 17
Elkton 34, Pacific 30
Enterprise 53, Grant Union 39
Faith Bible 58, Knappa 20
Glide 44, Illinois Valley 29
Grants Pass 47, South Eugene 43
Imbler 30, Cove 26
Ione/Arlington 40, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 21
Jordan Valley 64, Four Rivers Community School 27
Lakeview 50, Bonanza 26
Mannahouse Christian 38, Portland Christian 35
McNary 48, Summit 46
N. Clackamas Christian 48, Damascus Christian 18
Nixyaawii 53, Joseph 38
North Douglas 67, Camas Valley 25
North Lake/Paisley 29, La Pine 27
North Medford 50, Roseburg 21
Nyssa 55, Irrigon 22
Oakland 35, Lowell 31
Oakridge 61, Jefferson 51
Oregon City 27, Tualatin 25
Powder Valley 35, Baker 29
Regis 47, East Linn Christian 20
Rogue Valley Adventist 46, Central Christian 16
South Medford 52, Sheldon 49, OT
South Salem 57, Mountain View 43
South Wasco County 60, Horizon Christian Hood River 48
Southwest Christian 38, Open Door 23
St. Stephens Academy 39, Grand View Christian 37
Stanfield 48, Pilot Rock 16
Sutherlin 58, Brookings-Harbor 35
Tigard 66, St. Mary's Academy 64, OT
Triangle Lake 42, Mapleton 31
Trinity Lutheran 56, Crosspoint Christian 16
Umpqua Valley Christian 60, Riddle 27
Union 66, Heppner 19
Vale 45, Umatilla 19
Wallowa 48, Griswold 35
West Salem 68, McKay 23
