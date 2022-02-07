Monday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bend 77, McKay 38
Cascade Christian 57, Creswell 30
Crow 52, McKenzie 26
Gold Beach 68, Reedsport 37
Gresham 47, Barlow 43
Neah-Kah-Nie 77, Gaston 34
North Eugene 50, Ashland 42
Regis 58, Santiam 48
St. Paul 46, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 19
Summit 93, Mountain View 65
West Salem 68, McNary 47
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 56, Myrtle Point 33
Bend 43, McKay 27
Brookings-Harbor 53, Cascade Christian 20
Central Catholic 57, Nelson 30
Clackamas 89, Reynolds 36
Crow 47, McKenzie 23
Culver 63, Kennedy 9
Faith Bible 68, Portland Christian 39
Lakeview 74, Glide 26
Mohawk 30, Eddyville 28
Mountain View 59, Summit 45
Neah-Kah-Nie 46, Gaston 14
Nestucca 49, Knappa 16
Scio 55, Blanchet Catholic 36
South Salem 54, Sprague 23
Umpqua Valley Christian 52, Elkton 33
Yoncalla 39, Riddle 11
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
