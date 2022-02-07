Skip to Content
Monday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bend 77, McKay 38

Cascade Christian 57, Creswell 30

Crow 52, McKenzie 26

Gold Beach 68, Reedsport 37

Gresham 47, Barlow 43

Neah-Kah-Nie 77, Gaston 34

North Eugene 50, Ashland 42

Regis 58, Santiam 48

St. Paul 46, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 19

Summit 93, Mountain View 65

West Salem 68, McNary 47

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 56, Myrtle Point 33

Bend 43, McKay 27

Brookings-Harbor 53, Cascade Christian 20

Central Catholic 57, Nelson 30

Clackamas 89, Reynolds 36

Crow 47, McKenzie 23

Culver 63, Kennedy 9

Faith Bible 68, Portland Christian 39

Lakeview 74, Glide 26

Mohawk 30, Eddyville 28

Mountain View 59, Summit 45

Neah-Kah-Nie 46, Gaston 14

Nestucca 49, Knappa 16

Scio 55, Blanchet Catholic 36

South Salem 54, Sprague 23

Umpqua Valley Christian 52, Elkton 33

Yoncalla 39, Riddle 11

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

