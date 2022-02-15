Monday’s Oregon high school basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 75, Monument/Dayville 11
Bandon 54, Gold Beach 41
Camas Valley 50, Glendale 45
Chiloquin 37, Crosspoint Christian 33
Columbia Christian 41, Vernonia 31
Condon 71, Horizon Christian Hood River 51
Echo 79, Dufur 65
Livingstone 73, Oregon School for Deaf 44
Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 69, St. Helens 45
Mohawk 45, Alsea 24
Mountain View 60, McNary 43
Open Door 59, St. Stephens Academy 45
Parkrose 53, Hillsboro 44
Pleasant Hill 70, La Pine 45
Scappoose 42, Putnam 34
Sheldon 57, Lebanon 39
Siuslaw 47, Elmira 42
Summit 61, Bend 42
Sunset 55, Aloha 51
Toledo 49, Coquille 35
Trinity 32, Southwest Christian 21
Trinity Lutheran 58, Central Christian 21
West Salem 64, Sprague 45
Western Christian High School 58, Santiam 45
Wilsonville 63, La Salle 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
N. Clackamas Christian vs. Perrydale, ccd.
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 60, Dayville 19
Bend 47, Summit 39
Chiloquin 54, Crosspoint Christian 26
La Salle 55, Wilsonville 39
Lakeview 78, Illinois Valley 15
Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 67, St. Helens 26
Mohawk 51, Alsea 23
Neah-Kah-Nie 60, Mannahouse Christian 36
Open Door 59, St. Stephens Academy 45
Pacific 28, Powers 20
Santiam Christian 59, Creswell 48
South Salem 73, McKay 22
Stayton 61, Newport 23
Sunset 61, Aloha 29
Taft 49, Warrenton 21
Thurston 44, South Eugene 41, OT
Triangle Lake 59, Siletz Valley Early College 34
Trinity Lutheran 55, Central Christian 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
N. Clackamas Christian vs. Perrydale, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments