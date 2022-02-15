Skip to Content
Monday’s Oregon high school basketball scores

KTVZ file

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 75, Monument/Dayville 11

Bandon 54, Gold Beach 41

Camas Valley 50, Glendale 45

Chiloquin 37, Crosspoint Christian 33

Columbia Christian 41, Vernonia 31

Condon 71, Horizon Christian Hood River 51

Echo 79, Dufur 65

Livingstone 73, Oregon School for Deaf 44

Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 69, St. Helens 45

Mohawk 45, Alsea 24

Mountain View 60, McNary 43

Open Door 59, St. Stephens Academy 45

Parkrose 53, Hillsboro 44

Pleasant Hill 70, La Pine 45

Scappoose 42, Putnam 34

Sheldon 57, Lebanon 39

Siuslaw 47, Elmira 42

Summit 61, Bend 42

Sunset 55, Aloha 51

Toledo 49, Coquille 35

Trinity 32, Southwest Christian 21

Trinity Lutheran 58, Central Christian 21

West Salem 64, Sprague 45

Western Christian High School 58, Santiam 45

Wilsonville 63, La Salle 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

N. Clackamas Christian vs. Perrydale, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 60, Dayville 19

Bend 47, Summit 39

Chiloquin 54, Crosspoint Christian 26

La Salle 55, Wilsonville 39

Lakeview 78, Illinois Valley 15

Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 67, St. Helens 26

Mohawk 51, Alsea 23

Neah-Kah-Nie 60, Mannahouse Christian 36

Open Door 59, St. Stephens Academy 45

Pacific 28, Powers 20

Santiam Christian 59, Creswell 48

South Salem 73, McKay 22

Stayton 61, Newport 23

Sunset 61, Aloha 29

Taft 49, Warrenton 21

Thurston 44, South Eugene 41, OT

Triangle Lake 59, Siletz Valley Early College 34

Trinity Lutheran 55, Central Christian 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

N. Clackamas Christian vs. Perrydale, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

