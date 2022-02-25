Friday’s Oregon high school basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland 74, Springfield 43
Central 59, West Albany 43
Cleveland 57, Wells 43
Corvallis 48, South Albany 42
Crater 61, Churchill 57
Eagle Point 67, North Eugene 46
Forest Grove 57, Newberg 39
Grant 81, McDaniel 29
Grants Pass 49, Roseburg 46
La Salle 75, Putnam 49
Lebanon 77, Dallas 65
Liberty 69, McMinnville 61
Lincoln 68, Benson 67
McNary 59, South Salem 49
Mountain View 64, McKay 23
Parkrose 58, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 49
Roosevelt 88, Jefferson PDX 45
Sandy 58, Nelson 56
Scappoose 38, St. Helens 18
Sherwood 71, Glencoe 55
Silverton 47, Crescent Valley 40
South Medford 50, North Medford 44
Thurston 59, North Bend 21
Tigard 64, Canby 54
Tualatin 70, Lake Oswego 52
West Linn 73, Oregon City 53
Wilsonville 62, Hillsboro 24
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 4A=
Play-in=
Marist 76, Klamath 56
Molalla 55, Cottage Grove 48
North Marion 79, Mazama 69
Woodburn 57, Astoria 55
Class 3A=
First Round=
Dayton 57, Catlin Gabel 47
De La Salle 63, Warrenton 26
Oregon Episcopal 61, Brookings-Harbor 52
Pleasant Hill 79, Willamina 56
Umatilla 71, Santiam Christian 61
Vale 60, Amity 42
Westside Christian 59, Harrisburg 49
Class 2A=
First Round=
Bonanza 64, Jefferson 61
East Linn Christian 50, Illinois Valley 42
Heppner 62, Bandon 49
Kennedy 70, Gold Beach 45
Knappa 62, Toledo 53
Regis 51, Mannahouse Christian 46
Salem Academy 55, Oakland 23
Western Christian High School 89, Stanfield 60
Class 1A=
Second Round=
Crosshill Christian 67, N. Clackamas Christian 35
North Douglas 59, Perrydale 47
Powder Valley 68, Trinity Lutheran 63
Riddle 48, Country Christian 45, OT
Rogue Valley Adventist 77, Adrian 58
South Wasco County 62, Mohawk 39
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 51, Pendleton 32
Benson 43, Lincoln 37
Canby 46, Tigard 41
Central Catholic 67, Gresham 22
Churchill 34, Crater 30
Corvallis 63, South Albany 39
Forest Grove 38, Newberg 28
Grant 48, McDaniel 39
Grants Pass 69, Roseburg 12
Jefferson PDX 73, Roosevelt 21
Lebanon 73, Dallas 29
McMinnville 48, Liberty 46
Mountain View 49, McKay 35
North Eugene 49, Eagle Point 43, OT
Sandy 42, Nelson 30
Sherwood 51, Glencoe 19
Silverton 52, Crescent Valley 48
South Medford 65, North Medford 20
Springfield 63, Ashland 16
Thurston 45, North Bend 31
Tualatin 41, Lake Oswego 23
West Albany 68, Central 49
West Linn 46, Oregon City 41
Wilsonville 40, Hillsboro 28
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 4A=
Play-in=
Astoria 56, Molalla 37
Hidden Valley 57, McLoughlin 32
Marist 44, Klamath 17
Stayton 37, Cottage Grove 21
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
