Friday’s Oregon high school basketball scores

KTVZ file

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland 74, Springfield 43

Central 59, West Albany 43

Cleveland 57, Wells 43

Corvallis 48, South Albany 42

Crater 61, Churchill 57

Eagle Point 67, North Eugene 46

Forest Grove 57, Newberg 39

Grant 81, McDaniel 29

Grants Pass 49, Roseburg 46

La Salle 75, Putnam 49

Lebanon 77, Dallas 65

Liberty 69, McMinnville 61

Lincoln 68, Benson 67

McNary 59, South Salem 49

Mountain View 64, McKay 23

Parkrose 58, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 49

Roosevelt 88, Jefferson PDX 45

Sandy 58, Nelson 56

Scappoose 38, St. Helens 18

Sherwood 71, Glencoe 55

Silverton 47, Crescent Valley 40

South Medford 50, North Medford 44

Thurston 59, North Bend 21

Tigard 64, Canby 54

Tualatin 70, Lake Oswego 52

West Linn 73, Oregon City 53

Wilsonville 62, Hillsboro 24

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 4A=

Play-in=

Marist 76, Klamath 56

Molalla 55, Cottage Grove 48

North Marion 79, Mazama 69

Woodburn 57, Astoria 55

Class 3A=

First Round=

Dayton 57, Catlin Gabel 47

De La Salle 63, Warrenton 26

Oregon Episcopal 61, Brookings-Harbor 52

Pleasant Hill 79, Willamina 56

Umatilla 71, Santiam Christian 61

Vale 60, Amity 42

Westside Christian 59, Harrisburg 49

Class 2A=

First Round=

Bonanza 64, Jefferson 61

East Linn Christian 50, Illinois Valley 42

Heppner 62, Bandon 49

Kennedy 70, Gold Beach 45

Knappa 62, Toledo 53

Regis 51, Mannahouse Christian 46

Salem Academy 55, Oakland 23

Western Christian High School 89, Stanfield 60

Class 1A=

Second Round=

Crosshill Christian 67, N. Clackamas Christian 35

North Douglas 59, Perrydale 47

Powder Valley 68, Trinity Lutheran 63

Riddle 48, Country Christian 45, OT

Rogue Valley Adventist 77, Adrian 58

South Wasco County 62, Mohawk 39

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 51, Pendleton 32

Benson 43, Lincoln 37

Canby 46, Tigard 41

Central Catholic 67, Gresham 22

Churchill 34, Crater 30

Corvallis 63, South Albany 39

Forest Grove 38, Newberg 28

Grant 48, McDaniel 39

Grants Pass 69, Roseburg 12

Jefferson PDX 73, Roosevelt 21

Lebanon 73, Dallas 29

McMinnville 48, Liberty 46

Mountain View 49, McKay 35

North Eugene 49, Eagle Point 43, OT

Sandy 42, Nelson 30

Sherwood 51, Glencoe 19

Silverton 52, Crescent Valley 48

South Medford 65, North Medford 20

Springfield 63, Ashland 16

Thurston 45, North Bend 31

Tualatin 41, Lake Oswego 23

West Albany 68, Central 49

West Linn 46, Oregon City 41

Wilsonville 40, Hillsboro 28

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 4A=

Play-in=

Astoria 56, Molalla 37

Hidden Valley 57, McLoughlin 32

Marist 44, Klamath 17

Stayton 37, Cottage Grove 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

