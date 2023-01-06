C.O. high school basketball teams starting league play; The Big Playback returns next week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The OSAA high school basketball season is more than a month in, and some local teams have begun to separate themselves from the pack.

For the 5A boys, the No. 1-ranked Redmond Panthers (9-1) sit atop the Intermountain Conference at 9-1, beating a good Mountain View team 71-57 Thursday night to start league play.

The Cougars (7-2) and the Summit Storm (6-3) are not far behind.

In 4A, Madras (5-3) and Crook County (4-5) are both hanging tough in the middle of the Tri-Valley Conference standings.

In 1A, Trinity Lutheran is off to an impressive 10-2 start, top three in the Mountain Valley League.

As for the girls, Summit (6-3) and Mountain View (6-3) are gridlocked in the IMC.

Madras (6-3) and Crook County (5-3) are both in the middle of the pack and with winning records.

The Trinity Lutheran girls (8-4) are also top three in the Mountain Valley League thus far.

Noah Chast will break down the first month of play so far Friday night at Five, plus look ahead to league play and the return of The Big Playback next Friday.