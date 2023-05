Registration for the week-long camps is now open.

Adventure racing is a multi-discipline team sport which combines orienteering, mountain biking, off trail hiking/running, paddling, river safety, rock climbing and ropes skills.

Bend Endurance Academy and Bend Racing are launching a youth adventure racing camp series this summer.

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.