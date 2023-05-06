Bend Endurance Academy, BendRacing launch youth adventure racing summer camp series

BEND Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Endurance Academy and BendRacing are excited to announce their partnership in launching a youth adventure racing camp series this summer. The five-day-long day camps will provide a unique opportunity for young participants to learn and participate in the sport of adventure racing.

Adventure racing is a multi-discipline team sport that combines orienteering, mountain biking, off trail hiking/running, paddling, river safety and rock climbing/ropes skills . The camp will have two separate sessions: one for grades 2 - 4, and one for grades 5 - 7. Participants will receive instruction and training from experienced coaches and athletes from BendRacing and Bend Endurance Academy.

Each day, the camp will focus on a specific skill, and at the end of the week we will hold an event where participants can use their new skills!

The camp is designed to inspire, to build community, to work through challenges as a team and to learn how to communicate with one another all while being outside. It is designed with the idea that at the end of the camp, they will have learned skills to help them complete a mini adventure race with their family and friends.

Camp coaches bring over 100 years of adventure racing combined, and have taught many teams, individuals and youth the basic skills that are needed in adventure racing. They come with a professional and holistic approach to coaching and mentoring youth. We are committed to providing a safe and encouraging space for every single individual.

The camp fee is $500 per participant, which includes all equipment and instruction for the week. Financial aid is available for qualifying families. Registration for the camp is now open and space is limited. Interested participants can visit the Bend Endurance Academy website or contact the organization directly for more information.

About BendRacing:

BendRacing is a premier adventure racing organization based in Bend, Oregon. The organization hosts events throughout the Pacific Northwest, offering athletes of all levels the opportunity to compete in multi-discipline endurance races.

About Bend Endurance Academy:

The Bend Endurance Academy is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Central Oregon with a mission to promote healthy living through active, outdoor experiences. We emphasize teamwork, inclusion, personal growth, and community responsibility.

Founded in 2009, the Bend Endurance Academy currently features development programs for youth and juniors in Rock Climbing, Cycling, and Nordic Skiing. In 2022, more than 1000 people participated in our programs and participants ranged in age from 3-74 years of age.

The Academy operates in the Deschutes National Forest under a Special Use Permit from the US Forest Service and in partnership with the Bend Rock Gym, Meissner Nordic and many local businesses.

For more information, please visit www.bendenduranceacademy.org.

