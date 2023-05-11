Former director reflects on significance of SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- One of Bend's most signature events is back for the second year in a row, after taking a few years off during the pandemic.

The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle raises funds for MBSEF, and includes six legs.

Alpine skiing, cross country skiing, cycling, running, kayaking or canoeing, and finally sprinting.

This is the first time in 16 years former race director Molly Cogswell-Kelly will not be in charge of the event.

She stepped away from MBSEF to start a youth development road cycling team with pro cyclist Chris Horner.

She said PPP is the perfect event for bend because it includes all the activities most people like to do.

“The race is about celebrating all the reasons people move here,” Cogswell-Kelly said. “You know it's a human powered way to get yourself from the top of Mt. Bachelor all the way down to the old mill district. It's a celebration really of this amazing town that we live in.”

However, her favorite aspect is even the ones who don’t do these activities, enjoy supporting those who do.

“That to me was the best part of the PPP was just seeing all the people that come out and support it and everyone is just such a positive thing for the community.”

Cogswell-Kelly said in all her years organizing the race, she’s most proud of last year.

It was the first time the race returned since before the pandemic.

She said the positivity and support people showed will stick with her forever.