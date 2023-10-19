Sisters boys and girls soccer claim league titles, add to ‘winning feeling’ amid fall sports success

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Both the Sisters Outlaws girls and boys soccer teams clinched a league title Thursday night, continuing an impressive run for the school's fall sports.

The boys came back from a 2-1 halftime deficit to win their Senior Night game 5-4.

The girls won their Senior Night game 5-1, with Marlee Holden recording a hat trick, and Madison Taylor and Juhree Kizziar scoring a goal each.

Holden and fellow senior captain Isabelle Schiller spoke on their impressive season.

“We set a pretty high bar for ourselves, and we weren't okay with not meeting it," Schiller said.

Holden spoke on the importance of the Senior Night game, knowing hey already clinched a league title.

“Even though we already won league, we still have this important game for us seniors, and then to seed us high for playoffs, so we have success there, too," Holden said.

Both reflected on how impressive the entire fall season has been for Sisters athletics.

“Well first off, I always say when we walk into Reed Stadium., look at all our seniors we have on the posters," Holden said. "We want each other to win, and I think it starts in the school.”

Schiller added, “The vibe around school is awesome. There's been a lot of students showing up for games. Each sport supports each other so we go to each other's games as a team. There’s definitely a winning feeling in the school.”

The girls volleyball team also won its league, and the football team sits atop its league with just two weeks left in the regular season.