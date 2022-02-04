5 minor leaguers suspended for violating drug program

NEW YORK (AP) — Five players were suspended for violations of the minor league drug program, raising this year’s total to nine. Free agent pitcher Nick Belzer and pitcher Charles Hall of Oakland’s Class A Central Lansing farm team were suspended for 50 games each for a second positive test for a drug of abuse. Miami Double-A outfielder Tristan Pompey also was suspended for 50 games for a second positive test for a drug of abuse. Detroit pitcher Hector Rodriguez and Arizona pitcher Jose Valdez were suspended for 60 games each following positive tests for the performing-enhancing substance Stanozolol.