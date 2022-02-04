Bearcats, Bengals finally gave Cincy fans reason to cheer
By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer
CINCINNATI (AP) — Desmond Ridder and other members of Cincinnati’s College Football Playoff team hope their success helped pave the way for the Cincinnati Bengals’ Super Bowl run. Success-starved sports fans in Cincinnati got a football season to remember. The Bearcats ran the table in the American Athletic Conference and became the first team from a second-tier conference to reach the playoff. The Bengals rebounded from three consecutive last-place finishes in the AFC North to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years. They play the Los Angeles Rams in SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.
