Bochum draws 1-1 to stretch Hertha Berlin’s winless run

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin’s bid for a fresh start after the international break has ended in disappointment as Bochum has fought back to draw 1-1 in the Bundesliga. Ishak Belfodil’s early goal for Hertha was canceled out by former Union Berlin forward Sebastian Polter after the break. It stretches the home team’s wait for its first win in 2022. Hertha has failed to win in five games across all competitions this year. The draw left Hertha just four points above the relegation zone ahead of the rest of the 21st round. Bochum stayed two points above Hertha in 11th place.