CAS upholds Issa Hayatou’s appeal over one-year ban by FIFA

ZURICH (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld an appeal filed by former Confederation of African Football president Issa Hayatou after FIFA banned Hayatou for alleged wrongdoing in a commercial deal for African soccer. Hayatou was Confederation of African Football president for 29 years until 2017 and was also FIFA’s former interim president. He was banned for one year last August for a breach of “duty of loyalty” rules, FIFA said in announcing the ruling of its ethics committee. But the CAS says it had upheld Hayatou’s appeal and said no sanction would be imposed.