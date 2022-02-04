Crooked rim leads to 44-minute delay in 76ers-Mavericks game

DALLAS (AP) — The game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks was delayed 44 minutes midway through the first quarter Friday night when one of the rims was determined to be crooked. The Mavericks’ Luka Doncic made a 3-pointer and called the crooked rim to the attention of the officials with the 76ers leading 19-17 with 6:03 left in the period. It was determined the entire hoop, backboard and stanchion had to be replaced.