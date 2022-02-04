Juggling act: Rams O’Connell game planning and looking ahead

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin O’Connell realizes there are going to be plenty of questions about his next steps after the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator prefers to focus on the immediate task at hand. O’Connell is expected to become the Minnesota Vikings’ next head coach as soon as Feb. 14, the day after the Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The 36-year old O’Connell admitted he has a winter coat, but that was the closest he came to discussing anything related to the Vikings.