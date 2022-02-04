Kraken endure rocky path in first half of expansion season

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The Kraken’s first season may be a success off the ice but the on-ice product has failed to match the hope from last summer that Seattle could be an NHL playoff team in Year 1. The Kraken are 15-27-4 at the All-Star Break, although they won five of nine going into the break during arguably their best stretch of the season. They’re 15th of 16 teams in the Western Conference. No one has questioned how hard the Kraken have played. But the slightest mistake, especially early in the season, has usually spelled disaster.