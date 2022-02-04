Locked out MLB players reject offer of federal mediation

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Locked out players rejected Major League Baseball’s request for a federal mediator to enter stalled labor negotiations, a move that pretty much eliminated any chance for an on-time start to spring training and increased the work stoppage’s threat to opening day. Owners locked out players on Dec. 2, immediately following the expiration of a five-year collective bargaining agreement. There have been just three negotiating sessions on core economics since. The lockout entered its 65th day. Spring training workouts are to start Feb. 16 and opening day is scheduled for March 31.