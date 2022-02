WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Marcus McClary hit the winning 3-pointer, George Papas had 18 points and three blocks and Monmouth edged past Fairfield 59-56. After Fairfield’s Jesus Cruz hit a jumper to tie it with 30 seconds left, Monmouth worked the clock to the final seconds and McClary hit a 3-point bank shot from near the top of the arc as time was running out.