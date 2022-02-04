Skip to Content
NHL All-Stars sad to miss Olympics, but happy to be in Vegas

By GREG BEACHAM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Most of the world’s best hockey players are spending this weekend in Las Vegas instead of the Olympic village in Beijing. The NHL All-Stars still aren’t happy about missing their chance to compete for gold. But nobody was complaining about the consolation prize of a sunny weekend in Vegas. The NHL All-Star Game is Saturday and it returns after the pandemic called things off a year ago.

