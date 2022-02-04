Quick turnaround for Liverpool stars after African Cup final

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane won’t have much time to celebrate, lament or rest after the African Cup of Nations final. The Liverpool teammates are due back in time for the team’s next English Premier League game on Thursday when the squad renews its pursuit of league-leading Manchester City. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says “I think they will be available.” Liverpool trails City by nine points and has a game in hand. Klopp’s team hosts Cardiff on Sunday for an FA Cup fourth-round match. It’s possible new signing Luis Diaz could be in the squad even though the Colombia winger only arrived in Liverpool on Friday.