49ers fan punched during NFC championship remains in coma
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a San Francisco 49ers fan who suffered a traumatic brain injury after being punched outside SoFi Stadium last weekend said he remains in a coma Saturday. Daniel Luna was put into a medically induced coma after he was punched, fell and struck his head on the ground during the NFC championship game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams. Authorities arrested a man Friday for investigation of assault. Luna’s family said he “has a long road ahead of him” and urged anyone who witnessed the altercation to come forward. They said they want to make sure NFL events are safe and secure for everyone.
Comments