Bishop leads Montana St. past Weber St. 78-57

OGDEN, Utah — Xavier Bishop had 18 points as Montana State stretched its win streak to eight games, easily defeating Weber State 78-57. Jubrile Belo and Amin Adamu added 17 points apiece for the Bobcats (17-5, 9-2 Big Sky Conference), while RaeQuan Battle chipped in 15. Belo also had eight rebounds, while Adamu posted six rebounds. Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 14 points for the Wildcats (18-6, 11-2), whose eight-game win streak ended. Zahir Porter added 11 points. Koby McEwen had 11 points.