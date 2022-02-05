Degenhart lifts Boise St. past San Jose St. 76-60

BOISE, Idaho — Tyson Degenhart had a season-high 23 points as Boise State stretched its home win streak to eight games, topping San Jose State 76-60. Abu Kigab had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for Boise State (18-5, 9-1 Mountain West Conference). Marcus Shaver Jr. added 14 points. Myron (MJ) Amey Jr. had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (7-15, 0-10), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games. Tibet Gorener added 10 points.