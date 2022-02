By JOHN DENTON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. Cole Anthony scored 22 points for Orlando, which had its two-game home win streak halted.