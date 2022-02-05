Lee scores 31, No. 25 K-State women beat Texas Tech 82-75

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 31 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead No. 25 Kansas State to an 82-75 victory over Texas Tech. Lee, who is second in the nation averaging 24.5 points, made 12 of 15 field goals and reached the program’s top-10 in rebounds with a career 788. Jaelyn Glenn added 16 points and Brylee Glenn 14 for Kansas State (17-4, 7-4 Big 12). Vivian Gray scored a season-high 36 points, two shy of a career best, on 14-of-19 shooting to lead Texas Tech (9-12, 2-8). Chantae Embry added 11 points.