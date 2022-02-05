NFL to bolster inclusion policies, probe tanking allegations

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has told teams the league will look to bolster policies meant to encourage hiring of minorities, particularly as head coaches. The commissioner also pledged an investigation into tanking allegations raised by Brian Flores in his discrimination lawsuit against the NFL. Goodell wrote in a memo to the league’s 32 clubs that the NFL’s record on hiring minority coaches has been “unacceptable.” Flores, who is Black, was fired by the Miami Dolphins after back-to-back winning seasons. He filed a class-action lawsuit this week alleging unfair hiring practices that names the league and the Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants.