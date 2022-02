SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Paisley Harding scored 22 points and No. 16 BYU erased a 15-point halftime deficit by holding Gonzaga to just 15 second-half points to score a 62-50 victory that handed the Bulldogs their first West Coast Conference loss. BYU bounced back from an upset loss at Portland, Gonzaga had its seven-game win streak snapped.